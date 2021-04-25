Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.85 Million

Brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post sales of $380.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.40 million and the highest is $385.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $301.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

SKY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

