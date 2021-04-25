Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $15.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.05 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $65.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.79 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 70,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,267. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

