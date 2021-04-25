Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.05 Million

Brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce $291.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.43 million and the highest is $294.97 million. VEREIT reported sales of $298.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,180,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.