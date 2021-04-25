Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.30 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.