Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post $3.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $16.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

ALXN opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

