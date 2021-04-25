Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Galapagos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. 139,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

