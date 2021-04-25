Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.85 and the lowest is $3.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 159,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

