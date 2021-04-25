Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 305,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,627. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.