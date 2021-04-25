Zacks: Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $15.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

