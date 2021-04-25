Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 440,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,599. Oil States International has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

