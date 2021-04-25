Zacks: Brokerages Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. TELUS reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

