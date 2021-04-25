Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.60 million to $1.11 billion. TFI International posted sales of $924.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.34. 338,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

