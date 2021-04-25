Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

DSGX stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

