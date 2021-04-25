Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,789. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,441,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,957,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,737,615. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -355.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.