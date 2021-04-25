Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Nintendo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Nintendo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

