Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TTGPF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

