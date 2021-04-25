Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE FR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

