Zacks Investment Research Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

