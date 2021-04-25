Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.