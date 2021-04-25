Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to “Buy”

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

British Land stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

