Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

