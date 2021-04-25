ZBG Token Trading 5% Lower This Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $145,963.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00093944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00687239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.81 or 0.07728997 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

