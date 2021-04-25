Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $410.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

