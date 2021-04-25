Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,133 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.