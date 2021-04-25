Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $564.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.86 and a 12-month high of $564.94. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.16.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.