Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

BC stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

