Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Kohl’s stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

