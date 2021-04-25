Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.86. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

