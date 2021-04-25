Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.