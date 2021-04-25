Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,944,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

