Zhang Financial LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,208,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,296,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.30 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

