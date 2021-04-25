Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

