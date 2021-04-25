Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SHYF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -469.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

