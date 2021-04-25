Zhang Financial LLC Sells 487 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 12.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

