Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $202.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.44.

Zillow Group stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

