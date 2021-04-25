Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,670 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.