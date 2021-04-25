ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $174,623.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00075125 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

