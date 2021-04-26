$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 14,121,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.