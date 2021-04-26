-$0.06 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,903. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

