$0.07 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.