$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

AVO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 389,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,894. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

