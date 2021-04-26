$0.15 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Baker Hughes reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.13. 420,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

