$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.05. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

