$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 62,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit