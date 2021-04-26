$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 62,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

