$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 219,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

