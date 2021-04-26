$0.41 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 15,485,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

