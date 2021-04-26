$0.41 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HPE traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 15,485,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
