$0.41 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 71,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

