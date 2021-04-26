$0.61 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. 167,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 27.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 46.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

