-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.69). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

