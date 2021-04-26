-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.69). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit