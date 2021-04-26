-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.67). Cellectis reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 274.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 174.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

