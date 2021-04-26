-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.67). Cellectis reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 274.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 174.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit